You may have seen this tweet making the rounds since last night. In case you missed it, Cornel West totally converted Tucker Carlson to democratic socialism:

Tucker Carlson finally met Jesus, turns out it was Cornel West the entire time. pic.twitter.com/grNTEKr8os — New York Socialist (@berniebromanny) September 18, 2020

Cornel West needed only 39 seconds to persuade Tucker Carlson to explicitly embrace democratic socialism. https://t.co/5N3O1HjGfq — Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) September 18, 2020

Explicitly!

Or … not:

How can @jack and Twitter claim to care about fighting misinformation when Twitter is itself actively spreading misinformation? 1) Tucker Carlson interviewed Cornel West in July 2018, not last night 2) The clip is wildly out of context. See full intv:https://t.co/2w1hZR29Iw pic.twitter.com/D7nusKfYq7 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 18, 2020

Here’s the interview, posted to YouTube on July 6, 2018:

Gee, it sure doesn’t sound like Tucker Carlson’s a fan of democratic socialism …

This may shock you, but the "New York Socialist" account is misleading in a way that makes socialism look good — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 18, 2020

We’re definitely shocked.

No "Missing Context" label here? weird maybe @Politifact can get to the bottom of it https://t.co/ZoNTflZPqe — Jon Schweppe 🇺🇸 (@JonSchweppe) September 18, 2020

WTF @jack? You gonna control your product or what? — PunkIsDead (@punkisdead7) September 18, 2020

Jack’s product is doing just what it’s supposed to, thank you very much.