Joe Rogan is quite the thorn in the Woke Left’s side.

Though he’s stated on plenty of occasions that he’s a liberal (recall that he supported Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign), he’s not the kind of liberal who believes in self-censorship and protecting people from hurt feelings.

So obviously Media Matters wants to censor him.

Alex Paterson, “LGBTQ researcher at MMFA,” points to one of Rogan’s most egregious recent offenses:

Joe Rogan lies to his millions of listeners that left-wing activists are starting forest fires in Oregon. This dangerous claim has been completely debunked. pic.twitter.com/qbNK9GQB9h — Alex Paterson (@AlexPattyy) September 17, 2020

OK, Alex, but the thing about lies is that they’re not lies if they’re actually true. The “dangerous claim” hasn’t so much “been completely debunked” as it’s been supported by reality.

I assume this dude thinks "debunked" means proven, otherwise he's got an IQ of 4. https://t.co/aWolAzNxvu — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 18, 2020

"completely debunked" = "I need this to not be true so it isn't" https://t.co/EuQ4KLXqUR — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 18, 2020

Just because the truth is inconvenient doesn’t make it less true.

I’m so sick of horrible people. https://t.co/Djqt8HEnaz — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 17, 2020

Spotify signed an exclusive licensing deal with Rogan worth $100 million! He hosts conspiracy theorists and regularly spews hateful anti-trans misinformation. https://t.co/4koIIeHmYJ — Alex Paterson (@AlexPattyy) September 17, 2020

That last tweet right there is actually quite revealing. Twerps like Paterson want Joe Rogan to be canceled for the sin of wrongthink. And last time we checked, it’s not a crime to disagree with woke dogma.

But if Paterson et al. want to come after Rogan for this, who are we to stand in their way?