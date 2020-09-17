For a while, we’ve just been pointing and laughing at the Lincoln Project.

But guys, we’re starting to think there might be something psychologically wrong with them:

They were planning for war. pic.twitter.com/b5IKr6jNWm — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 17, 2020

Who was “planning for war,” Lincoln Project? The Trump administration, or the deranged thugs beating people up and setting everything on fire?

Sad but true — Susan (@SusanCloned) September 17, 2020

No, Susan. It’s just sad.

“Peaceful protestors”? You people are a joke — Southernraised 🇺🇸 (@Southernraise16) September 17, 2020

y'all are so unhinged https://t.co/3g6BMJKsel — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) September 17, 2020

I hope you get the help you need. — Dee 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@Dee62541) September 17, 2020