Listen up, mostly peaceful protesters. Before you consider fighting for some more justice, here’s what Nancy Pelosi has to say:

Speaker Pelosi: "We support peaceful demonstrations. We participate in them. They are part of the essence of our democracy. That does not include looting, starting fires, or rioting. They should be prosecuted. That is lawlessness." pic.twitter.com/Xq89RLR70f — The Hill (@thehill) September 17, 2020

Wait a minute … that’s not what she said before … we’re so confused!

such a weird thing to say about 93% peaceful protests. stop focusing on the negative, Nancy! https://t.co/foHYVsYD4s — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 17, 2020

Heh.

And that horse should never have been allowed out of the barn, either. Someone should have closed the door, and I am here to close it now! https://t.co/34NNWUy9d6 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 17, 2020

Only 4 months too late. https://t.co/GnGSgXA8vZ — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 17, 2020

Ah, bu it’s never too late for Nancy Pelosi to publicly humiliate herself.

Hey man, people will do what they do. https://t.co/t6kuEiwC5e — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 17, 2020

That was then. Things have changed.

And by “things,” we mean “polling numbers.”

Someone's office got some polling data. https://t.co/t6kuEiwC5e — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 17, 2020

Seems like @SpeakerPelosi got the internal polling results. pic.twitter.com/vYsqthaFFx — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 17, 2020

After months of rioting Pelosi suddenly realizes that's a problem. Must have seen some poling data? — Jason on the left coast (@Evamkir) September 17, 2020

Between this and Biden's anti-rioting television ad, I assume their internal polling on this is terrible https://t.co/GQfuvnVcWg — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 17, 2020

Day late and a $ short. Polling must be in the toilet. — Me (@Barbarish) September 17, 2020

Polling must really be bad. https://t.co/L9uIvAf1E9 — HouseRepEEE (@EEElverhoy) September 17, 2020

God, the polling must be dire. https://t.co/9xIv4V6hcH — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 17, 2020

The internal polling on this must be a goddamn disaster. https://t.co/3Ly3pL7wba — Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 17, 2020

Where’d we put our tiny violins?

That is your party responsible for it. That is your party who obviously got bad polling data back. https://t.co/VhRTbSfwzn — Keep Brodigan Great (@brodigan) September 17, 2020

GP The polling must show Democrats that backing rioters and looters to the hilt wasn't the can't miss bet Democrats thought it would be. But we'll remember who cheered on the rioters as they burned and looted our cities day after day. https://t.co/7MpOAoxkaF — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) September 17, 2020

We’ll remember, all right.

I am very much enjoying watching them trying to put this toothpaste back in the tube. https://t.co/bqKx8NNxjQ — American Journalists Publish Chinese Propaganda (@JohnEkdahl) September 17, 2020

Parting evergreen tweet: