House Democrats can’t seem to get their act together when it comes to COVID19 relief, but that doesn’t mean they don’t care about the most pressing issues.

Case in point:

#BREAKING: House passes resolution condemning "all forms of anti-Asian sentiment as related to COVID-19" https://t.co/tljL6o8UYy pic.twitter.com/c6qaJh6PP7 — The Hill (@thehill) September 17, 2020

More from The Hill:

The measure came amid Democratic lawmakers repeatedly blasting President Trump for referring to coronavirus as the “Chinese virus,” alleging the rhetoric has led to an influx of discrimination against Asian Americans. The measure — spearheaded by Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) — highlighted that the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have stated that connecting the name of the virus to the geographic location where it originated perpetuates a stigma. … Republicans condemned the resolution as partisan posturing, arguing that Democrats have misplaced priorities by bringing a nonbinding resolution to the floor when Congress has yet to come to a consensus on a coronavirus relief bill or government funding legislation.

In that case, we’d say that Republicans have pretty much nailed it.

Working on the important stuff I see. — Fuzzy Dunlop (@FuzzyDunlop235) September 17, 2020

I guess this is what you do after you block a relief package. https://t.co/nXY2B1MG7j — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 17, 2020

Guess so.

How about anti-Asian sentiment at Harvard, Yale, etc? Any worries about that…or nah? https://t.co/JeWPS07gdp — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 17, 2020

They’ll get around to it eventually. Maybe.

How about a stimulus package? — Krapp's Last Vape (@SatireRedacted) September 17, 2020

They’ll get around to that, too. Maybe.

Dems looking out for China instead of Americans once again. — Mike 🌐 (@Mike__Arrington) September 17, 2020

Just related to COVID? So anti-Asian sentiment is ok as long as it’s related to something else? — KT (@kristlucky13) September 17, 2020