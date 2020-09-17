For any Trump-skeptic conservatives who can’t quite bring themselves to cast a vote for Joe Biden, let Uncle Joe himself put your minds at ease:

Welp, there you have it. So anyone worried about Joe Biden telling Americans “your taxes are going to be raised” before doesn’t need to worry any longer. Most of us don’t make more than $400,000 annually, so we’ll be juuuuuuuust fine.

And anyone who does believe him is literally an idiot.

It’s not even just his assertion that people making under $400,000 wouldn’t see any tax increases that’s bogus; it’s the whole notion that you can try to gouge corporations for even more money and that won’t affect the “working families” that Biden claims to be looking out for.

No, never!

Whoever writes the stuff Joe reads off of his teleprompter should enroll Joe Biden in an economics class.

