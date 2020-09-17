For any Trump-skeptic conservatives who can’t quite bring themselves to cast a vote for Joe Biden, let Uncle Joe himself put your minds at ease:

If you make under $400,000, you will not pay a penny more in taxes when I'm president. The super-wealthy and big corporations will finally pay their fair share — and we'll invest that money in working families. We're going to reward work — not wealth. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 17, 2020

Welp, there you have it. So anyone worried about Joe Biden telling Americans “your taxes are going to be raised” before doesn’t need to worry any longer. Most of us don’t make more than $400,000 annually, so we’ll be juuuuuuuust fine.

I call BS — Jason Alexander Roberge (@JasonRobergeVA) September 17, 2020

literally no one believes this https://t.co/dgjAkE4apy — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) September 17, 2020

And anyone who does believe him is literally an idiot.

This is not true- @JoeBiden– you have promised to roll back #TrumpTaxCuts which would raise taxes on all American workers https://t.co/IzWFCrlUvW — Liz Peek (@lizpeek) September 17, 2020

It’s not even just his assertion that people making under $400,000 wouldn’t see any tax increases that’s bogus; it’s the whole notion that you can try to gouge corporations for even more money and that won’t affect the “working families” that Biden claims to be looking out for.

GP This is absolutely, 100% a lie. The cost of Biden's new regulations on energy alone will cost the poorest American hundreds of billions. https://t.co/gIY0D63NwV — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) September 17, 2020

GP Delete "in taxes" and insert "in passed through costs associated with government mandates." Still true, Fat? #ItsALie https://t.co/gIY0D63NwV — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) September 17, 2020

Joe thinks corporations pay taxes without passing costs along.

That really is sweet. https://t.co/hbd9DJQeGh — Dr. Sexy, M.D. (@monkeyboy100001) September 17, 2020

Suuuuuuuuuuuuuure people making under $400k won't have their taxes raised Also corporations never pass on higher costs to consumers https://t.co/6jDFzwtV1X — Kevin Boyd (@TheKevinBoyd) September 17, 2020

No, never!

You should tell that to whoever writes the stuff you read off of your teleprompter.https://t.co/a0Q8xyKvOp https://t.co/eA3JaFpi57 — Dodd (@Amuk3) September 17, 2020

Whoever writes the stuff Joe reads off of his teleprompter should enroll Joe Biden in an economics class.