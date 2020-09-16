CNN’s Brian Stelter is among the bravest firefighters out there.

So when Meghan McCain asked him on “The View” about some of the more troubling aspects of CNN’s brand of journalism, Stelter of course gave the bravest possible response.

Wait a minute … that’s not brave. That’s not brave at all.

Meghan McCain could teach Brian Stelter a thing or two about journalism.

All in a day’s work.

