Twitchy readers know that we’re not exactly fans of CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski’s work.

But when he asked for prayers for his family this weekend, we were glad to oblige:

Please keep my family in your thoughts and prayers.

We’re looking at any and all treatments right now, including experimental.

Our six month old daughter Francesca was diagnosed with an extremely rare and very aggressive rhabdoid brain tumor this week.

Sen. Ted Cruz also sent prayers on behalf of himself and his wife:

That’s horrible. Heidi and I will be lifting up Francesca in prayer. May God’s healing hand be upon her. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 12, 2020

What he said.

Unfortunately, not everyone welcomed the Cruzes prayers for little Francesca:

While at the same point gutting healthcare for so many other vulnerable families. — Hungry Golden (@ChanakyaDc) September 12, 2020

You could actually help by passing legislation that would guarantee their healthcare and necessary time-off in the midst of a personal crisis. — 🕊Redacted by redacted 🕊 (@lordlornemalvo) September 12, 2020

When someone offers prayers on a public forum, such is not done to help in any concrete way; it’s done to gain political favor ~ purely, simply. Ted Cruz had enough political clout to actually improve Francesca’s access to the best health care extant. He’ll lose in 2024. — superdave (@BluzPower) September 12, 2020

She’s still with you?🤦🏼‍♂️ — Ray Brown (@Raybrown1959Ray) September 12, 2020

Imagine being so consumed with politics that you attack someone for praying for an innocent child.

On second thought, don’t imagine it. Because it’s awful.

Not the time for this nonsense — marc miles (@rainesghost) September 12, 2020

I am 100 percent agreeing with you buddy, no matter which side of the political spectrum you are on, we need to show condolences and be civil in times of tragedy. At these junctures we show empathy and kindness, political debate should never take place at such a melancholic event — Neeraj Vishwanath (@neeraj18113) September 13, 2020

You know, when someone offers prayers and condolences to someone else who is suffering, people who aren’t directly involved should keep their insults to themselves. This baby and the response have nothing to do with politics, keep your passion for a more appropriate time. — C L (@Pintail_7) September 12, 2020