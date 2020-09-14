Yesterday, Joe Rogan told UFC fighter Tim Kennedy that he’d be willing to moderate a presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden:
On my podcast with @joerogan he offered to moderate a debate between @JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump It would be four hours with no live audience. Just the two candidates, cameras, and their vision of how to move this country forward. Who wants this? #debates #Election2020
— Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) September 13, 2020
Who wants this? Well, at least one candidate does:
I do! https://t.co/H9Eghnqpuy
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2020
Over to you, Joe Biden.
