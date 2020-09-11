You know who Americans really needed to hear from on 9/11?

Not Ilhan Omar. But we’re hearing from her anyway:

19 years ago, our country changed forever. Today and every day, we remember the lives taken on 9/11 and the brave first responders who risked everything. I will continue to fight to support our first responders and families who lost loved ones.pic.twitter.com/S6upySdILN — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) September 11, 2020

19 years later, we remember the lives and loved ones of all who died from the deadliest terror attack in our history. Today, let us also unite behind a vision of a brighter future for our country and world — a future without violence or endless wars, full of justice and peace. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 11, 2020

Give us some time to roll our eyes back into our heads and pick our jaws up off the floor. We’re gonna need it.

Well that’s very different than your previous statements about 9/11 — Zach Ryan (@poli_text) September 11, 2020

Significantly different.

"Some people did something" https://t.co/H5pm0nZBiU — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 11, 2020

Some people did something… — Jonathan Z. (@allthingsfoodie) September 11, 2020

Some people did something. — Jodi McPhee Giddings (@JodiGiddings) September 11, 2020

"SOME PEOPLE DID SOMETHING " really — oscar (@913Oscar) September 11, 2020

Some people did something. I remember. — Rachel (@RachelG30215915) September 11, 2020

After your previous comments about 9/11, I suggest you sit this one out. https://t.co/ys4qZNXIaK — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 11, 2020

***

