As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump has been nominated for a second Nobel Peace Prize.

Should we expect news of a third to follow in short order?

#Breaking: Donald Trump is expected to announce the normalization of diplomatic relations between Bahrain and Israeli. pic.twitter.com/WRHYfdDCbM — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) September 11, 2020

Tuesday’s peace agreement signing between UAE and Israel will be with Bahrain, too. — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) September 11, 2020

#BREAKING: #Bahrain will normalize ties with Israel, Bahrain Crown prince will be in DC Monday, officials confirm to me — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) September 11, 2020

BREAKING: Arab and Israeli officials tell me: Substantial progress in normalization talks between Israel and Bahrain. White House statement could be published in several hours — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) September 11, 2020

Israel and Bahrain? Trump’s on a roll.

Trump must win the Nobel Peace Price https://t.co/BLdtuYxO2P — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 11, 2020

Whether he actually will remains to be seen. The Nobel Committee doesn’t seem to be a big fan.

This is amazing. It’s cause for celebration. But many won’t because Trump is involved. https://t.co/o9oDR4JK7D — HouseRepEEE (@EEElverhoy) September 11, 2020

The media aren’t fans, either.

Not sure what is more amazing…. all the peace breaking out in the Middle East or the lack of interest in it by the media and the rest of the world. — Andrews Dad (@Andrew_Dad) September 11, 2020

To be fair, at least some in the media are interested:

🇮🇱 Israel's transformation from sovereign state to Trump campaign mascot is almost complete. https://t.co/qr7ONtxDIK — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) September 11, 2020

Can’t have peace if Donald Trump is involved!

Peace is bad because #OrangeMan gets credit for it. https://t.co/sLd7uiD1R0 — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 11, 2020

I'm sorry peace is happening to you. — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫 (@dgoldwas) September 11, 2020

***

Update:

Looks like it’s official: