Joe Biden counts on his staff to get his most important messages across. He’s got lots to say, but when it comes to articulating his thoughts, he’s not the best.

That’s where his staff comes in.

Where would Joe Biden be without his precious staff?

Here. He’d be here:

Trending

Yeesh.

You sort of have to laugh at this point.

Joe Biden’s staff should probably take him aside and remind him of this good rule of thumb:

Actually, if Joe Biden’s staff really cared about him, they’d tell him he had a good run, but now it’s time to go rest.

 

Go rest, Joe.

