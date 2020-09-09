Gender reveal parties are basically just an excuse for an expectant mother to get more attention, and possibly more gifts. Sorry, but it’s true.

And aside from being largely pointless, these parties can be actively destructive. The El Dorado fire in California is just the latest disaster resulting from a gender reveal party gone wrong.

That said, though, “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah’s argument against gender reveal parties is straight-up terrible:

.@Trevornoah: The problem w/ gender reveal parties is that parents don’t know the gender until the child grows up and decides pic.twitter.com/JZP96GcJzR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 9, 2020

Noah’s known for being unfunny despite making a living as a comedian, and we’d say that reputation is pretty spot-on.

NOAH: "And aside from all the damage it can cause, celebrating a baby’s genitalia is starting to feel very outdated. Like. given everything we’re learning about gender, gender reveal parties should only happen when the child is old enough to know their actual gender" — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 9, 2020

This is what happens when woke comedians try to be serious for a minute. It just doesn’t work.

I'm calling a 100% prophecy prediction on this one from @TheBabylonBee https://t.co/3QmKNrRYko — Caballero Conservative (@HughAkston0) September 9, 2020

Honestly, the Babylon Bee did it better. Much better.

Anyone realizing how dumb this person really is and that he’s not funny? This might help. https://t.co/Ydbj0SX7Oa — Wittorical (@Wittorical) September 9, 2020

Trevor will have to significantly improve to be considered a lousy comedian. — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) September 9, 2020

I never thought I'd miss Jon Stewart. https://t.co/KGfROC9PRu — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 9, 2020

That’s how you know it’s bad.