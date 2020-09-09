As Twitchy told you earlier, CNN got busted for editing a Washington Redskins logo out of a photo of Joe Biden with his young son:

We couldn’t wait to find out how CNN would explain that one.

And now we don’t have to wait any longer:

We’re genuinely kind of shocked that they didn’t try to pin this one on Donald Trump.

According to the Washingtonian, “A spokesperson for Joe Biden’s campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.” Yeah, we’ll bet they haven’t.

In any event, far be it from us to get in the middle of a fight between CNN and the Biden campaign.

