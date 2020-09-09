Pssst! Hey, you guys! CNN’s Chris Cillizza has some major dirt on Donald Trump.

Wait’ll you see it. It’s so juicy. The juiciest dirt.

Are you ready? Brace yourselves:

Donald Trump is a lot less rich today than when he was elected presidenthttps://t.co/5MIbfCHaHU pic.twitter.com/rIz08Ij4im — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) September 9, 2020

Wow. Nailed him!

Check it out:

In 2016, Trump was worth $3.7 billion, according to Forbes. That dropped to $3.1 billion in 2017 and held there for 2018 and 2019. But this year Trump’s net worth dropped to $2.5 billion. That $600 million decline led Trump to drop from the 275th richest person in America in 2019 to the 352nd richest in 2020 — a drop of 77 spots. (It took a net worth of $2.1 billion to make the top 400.) … Trump’s need — and it is a need — to be very, very rich — is widely regarded as one of the main reasons he has continued to be unwilling to release any of his previous tax returns, the first president in the post-Watergate era to enjoy that ignominious distinction. The speculation is that Trump knows that the returns would show him as considerably less rich than he has bragged about for years and, in so doing, reduce his appeal to voters who are drawn to his over-the-top money and attitude. … In Trump’s mind, the richer he is, the more people he has proven wrong. Wealth equals vindication. And that’s why a decline in wealth — like he’s experience this past year — will bother him so much.

Are you okay? — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 9, 2020

Chris will be OK once he knows for sure that Donald Trump is indeed bothered by his wealth decrease.

Actually, no. Scratch that. Chris Cillizza will never be OK.

That idiot hasn't even used his government office to enrich himself. Doesn't he know how this works? https://t.co/3J7XGWpylX — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) September 9, 2020

We’re actually starting to suspect that Chris Cillizza doesn’t know how much of anything works.

So he's not getting rich of the Presidency like we have been getting told? — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) September 9, 2020

Pretty unique to see someone take office and risk money not take office to get money. https://t.co/PjjiBQKBwq — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 9, 2020

But wait Ive been told by the media that he’s spent his presidency enriching himself constantly — StayWoke (@HotTakeDebate) September 9, 2020

But… I thought he was using the presidency to enrich himself. — Sparkling Jules (@Coolish_Breeze) September 9, 2020

So he's NOT corruptly lining his pockets like other politicians? Interesting take — Mostly Peaceful Croc (@Whata_Croc) September 9, 2020

So…he hasn't used the office of the President to enrich himself then. Glad we cleared that up. #gotcha — (((TheRemoteZombie))) (@Shwarmaonthesp1) September 9, 2020

GP And yet we are constantly informed by media that Trump is abusing his office to enrich himself and his businesses. Do you all in media even read what you wrote a few weeks ago? https://t.co/apuFZlQH10 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) September 9, 2020

Don’t be silly. Of course they don’t! And they’re counting on the rest of us not to remember.