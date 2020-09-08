As Twitchy told you, everyone’s favorite tear-stained-sweater-wearing MSNBC Chris Hayes broke the news today that Donald “Trump is objectively pro-Covid”:

Unsurprisingly, a lot of people took issue with Hayes’ proclamation. If it’s “objectively” true, where’s Hayes’ empirical proof? Does Chris Hayes even know what “objectively” means?

And while those are great questions, these questions from Richard Grenell are arguably even more important:

Inquiring minds wanna know.

Chris Hayes is objectively not a trustworthy source for accurate information. Does Twitter care? Does MSNBC?

