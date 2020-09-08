Is it possible to die of secondhand embarrassment? If so, you’d better make sure your will is in order now, because this is about as cringe as it gets:

Sen. Kamala Harris: "What's the thing about the ice cream? [Joe Biden] loves ice cream. Tell me about that." President Obama: "Ice cream is big. Pasta with red sauce, he can go deep on that." pic.twitter.com/7C9RjqvA3j — The Hill (@thehill) September 8, 2020

Let’s set aside the sheer discomfort of watching that for a second and talk about the substance of Kamala Harris’ little chat about Joe Biden with Barack Obama:

Hard-hitting. — Michelle Anderson (@MichPAnders) September 8, 2020

Glad we’re really drilling down on the hard-core issues here. — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) September 8, 2020

These are the kind of hard-hitting policy questions America needs answered about @JoeBiden. — Amazon Post-follow us into the darkness (@dying_democracy) September 8, 2020

Issues, please. No fluff. — AnneHerzberg (@AnneHerzberg14) September 8, 2020

But fluff is all they have. When they start getting into the issues is when Joe Biden starts getting into trouble. Well, more trouble.

OK, now back to the cringe.

This is weird asf — Gustavo Fring (@_TJSTEELER) September 8, 2020

i feel so awkward watching this interaction. it’s so phony. https://t.co/8STO1gTUr4 — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) September 8, 2020

They all talk about Biden like they’re at his funeral. https://t.co/vOAF6JJqeP — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 8, 2020

In a way, they kind of are.

Biden like ice cream and pasketti with red sauce (NOT the white sauce) and he can also go up ramps. Any questions? pic.twitter.com/aGeScL9UQV — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) September 8, 2020

A major downside to Harris being the VP pick is that we're in for a whole new round of Kamala Harris: Trying Too Hard. She's such a god damn phony. https://t.co/BTIuoneIeH — RBe (@RBPundit) September 8, 2020

And we’ve still got almost two months to go.