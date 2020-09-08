Good news, everyone! Nuance is back in style.
Thanks to ABC News for letting us know:
Several deaths have been connected to protests, but the story is more complicated. https://t.co/WnI7jZ6iL6
— ABC News (@ABC) September 8, 2020
It’s complicated, you guys.
— Collateral Damage (@katearthsis) September 8, 2020
— Dodd (@Amuk3) September 8, 2020
— scott h. (@dadbod_thor) September 8, 2020
Mostly peaceful deaths. https://t.co/A1wWNrEYCG
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 8, 2020
“Mostly peaceful.”
ABC News: “but the truth is more complicated…” https://t.co/v3hQiAVM6n
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 8, 2020
A left-wing protestor in Portland shot and killed a man for being a Trump supporter and somehow that’s “complicated” https://t.co/14gHsBE30f
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 8, 2020
Not for them, it's not. https://t.co/Bn2ssb57jz
— I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 8, 2020
We didn’t think so … but then, we’re not journalists, so what do we know?
— Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) September 8, 2020
Several deaths reported after planes crash into the WTC, but the story is more complicated
— ayo (@shorhabor) September 8, 2020
Someone died at Charlottesville, but *that* narrative is helpful
— Razor (@hale_razor) September 8, 2020
Speaking of Charlottesville:
Are they saying that there are fine people on both sides? https://t.co/E5klaJJUBS
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 8, 2020
You know what? It kinda sounds like that’s exactly what ABC News is saying.
If it were only BLM/Antifa thugs who died during the riots, ABC News could just push straight ahead with making them victims of right-wing violence. But since some deaths don’t fit that narrative, ABC News has to adjust accordingly.
Several deaths have been connected to police encounters, but the story is more complicated.
A headline you'll never see from the legacy media.
— AdamInHTownTX (Fiery but Mostly Peaceful) (@AdamInHTownTX) September 8, 2020
Several deaths have been connected to police encounters, but the story is more complicated.
We can all play this game with words. https://t.co/kcum1UqeXY
— Gretchen Smith (@cov_Gretchen) September 8, 2020
It's only complicated if you're trying to make excuses for what really happened.
— Sween (@sweenprs) September 8, 2020
The story is always more complicated when you need to make excuses for your side.
— Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) September 8, 2020
Nuance only applies when convenient. https://t.co/eqM6VNmD9A
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 8, 2020
That’s how it works now.
Points for trying, I guess.
— MetricButtload (@monkeyboy100001) September 8, 2020
And you wonder why people hate the news media.
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) September 8, 2020
No matter how low your opinion is of American journalists, it’s not low enough. https://t.co/us7hX3E6Bn
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 8, 2020