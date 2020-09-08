Ibram X. Kendi is a celebrated woke author and the director of the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University. He might be teaching your child.

Keep that in mind when you consider his piece for the September 2020 issue of the Atlantic (not that we’d recommend it).

This recent @DrIbram expansion on the ideas of *How to be an Antiracist* in @TheAtlantic offers an apt summation of why of course I’ll vote for Biden/Harris, but also don’t find what they're promising remotely sufficient https://t.co/Db5zNRryCf pic.twitter.com/XaXHFAJQER

"Just as the abolitionists of the 1850s demanded the immediate eradication of slavery, immediate equality must be the demand today." – @DrIbram @TheAtlantic https://t.co/7zuLNkUMBR — Chris Pierce (@chrispierce) September 4, 2020

Kendi doesn’t seem to be interested in equality so much as in making America atone for its existence.

The whole thing is a hot mess, but this bit in particular caught our eye — and will no doubt catch yours:

this is not, in fact, what our country's national motto means, but then why would a tenured history professor know that pic.twitter.com/8aU5zJiI2Y — Grant Addison (@jgrantaddison) September 8, 2020

The fact that Ibram X. Kendi is a professor does seem relevant …

it could honestly go either way whether he's trying to be rhetorically clever or if he actually thinks this, neither of which reflect well — Grant Addison (@jgrantaddison) September 8, 2020

Nope.

That's an interesting way for that professor to endorse the unitary executive theory. — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) September 8, 2020

Heh. That may be the only amusing aspect of Kendi’s screed.

no, that is not what the motto means. starting to think the people in the anti-racist racket don't actually know what they're talking about. just a weird hunch. https://t.co/VQ65hORl0C pic.twitter.com/JbT4hk5t7a — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 8, 2020

make civics great again. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 8, 2020

That’d be good.

That is…. sad — JP (@jparton1) September 8, 2020

That's just embarrassing. — Jay Bienvenu #HelpLakeCharles (@JayBienvenu) September 8, 2020

This is really, really bad. — Jay Collinwood (@Jaycollinwood) September 8, 2020

You want to see bananas? Check out what Kendi added to the anti-racist discourse in a Twitter thread:

They say it’s divisive to point to bad policies as the racial problem and not people. Meaning they think it’s unifying to go after certain racial groups as the problem. 1/11 — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 7, 2020

They say it’s divisive to say the racial groups are equals. Meaning they think it’s unifying to claim certain racial groups are superior or inferior. 2/11 — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 7, 2020

They say it’s divisive to recognize and respect different cultures. Meaning they think it’s unifying to tell proud cultural groups to assimilate into a supposedly superior White American culture. 3/11 — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 7, 2020

They say it’s divisive to say #BlackLivesMatter. Meaning they think it’s unifying to respond to #BlackLivesMatter with All Lives Matter, even though all lives are not dying at equal rates from state violence and COVID-19. 4/11 — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 7, 2020

They say it’s divisive to diagnose racism in America. Meaning they think it’s unifying to tell Black and Brown and Indigenous people crying out “I can’t breathe” that the knee of racist policies is not on their necks. 5/11 — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 7, 2020

They say it’s divisive to root out racist power and policy. Meaning they think it’s unifying to maintain or defend a White supremacist nation with racial inequities and disparities and people suffering all around us. 6/11 — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 7, 2020

They say it’s divisive to say someone is being racist. Meaning they think it’s unifying to tell the person on the other side of the racist act that pointing out the problem is the problem, and not the racist act. 7/11 — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 7, 2020

They say it’s divisive to render “not racist” absolutely meaningless. Meaning they think it’s unifying to allow people who are being racist to keep telling their victims again and again that they are “not racist.” 8/11 — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 7, 2020

They say it’s divisive to critique American exceptionalism. Meaning they think it’s unifying to preach American exceptionalism to people who have been systemically terrorized, enslaved, impoverished, disenfranchised, exploited, raped, segregated, incarcerated, and deported. 9/11 — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 7, 2020

They say it’s divisive to teach Americans the complex truth about American racism. Meaning they think it’s unifying to teach Americans simple lies about America—about other Americans. 10/11 — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 7, 2020

Mark my words. There are few things more divisive than racism. Mark my words. There are few things more unifying than antiracism. 11/11 — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 7, 2020

Does racism still exist in this country? Yes. Is anti-racism the solution?

Hell no.

