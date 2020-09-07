Maybe you caught this video that’s been making the rounds since yesterday, purportedly depicting Donald Trump as “lost & disoriented” and serving as evidence of “his degenerative neurological disease”:

Screenshot for posterity:

Yeah, just look at that. It’s obvious that he’s got neurological problems.

Good one, Rex! You’re always so clever.

Funny you should ask!

Let’s go to the videotape. The full one:

Who needs context? All you need are likes and retweets. Those are way better than context. And way, way better than credibility and integrity.

