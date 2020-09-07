This afternoon, Donald Trump took some time at his presser to address the Atlantic’s sketchy anonymously sourced story about him canceling a scheduled visit to a French cemetery where American war dead are buried:

CNN covered his remarks as well. Like this:

Trending

Brian Stelter seems to be a fan:

Which tells you all you need to know, really.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian StelterchyronCNNDonald TrumpFrancerainThe Atlantic