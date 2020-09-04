Do Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski have adequate protective detail? Because according to this, they’re basically risking their lives by criticizing Donald Trump:

Yeah, they’re totally having a normal one. Normal for “Morning Joe,” anyway.

Now there’s a couple with loads of credibility and integrity 🙄🙄🙄 — Austinn City Limits (@austin88998833) September 4, 2020

Extremely normal behavior https://t.co/nc4dxM46Zr — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) September 4, 2020

I feel like I’m sitting at the world’s worst dinner party watching this clip — Ryan (@BathTubby) September 4, 2020

These two idiots are absolutely out of their minds. — Keith🙄🙄🙄Burton (@bbeekk321) September 4, 2020

JFC these people. They are trying too hard. It’s painful to watch — blahblahblah (@Nixxxess) September 4, 2020

They’re a train wreck.

An intellectual dishonest train wreck.

Would that be after Mika finished stroking his hair? pic.twitter.com/ZWmtk3ejWR — Jonesy (@JonesyLaird) September 4, 2020

Exit reminder:

From the same people who brought Trump on their program almost daily throughout the GOP primaries and swooned at everything he said. https://t.co/MdI89OfdyA — One of several Jeff Goldmans (@TheJeffGoldman) September 4, 2020