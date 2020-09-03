Say a prayer for Ohio-born TikTok-er @only_livonce, who recently made a trip home because she learned something incredibly disturbing about her family.

Her family, you see, is planning to vote for Donald Trump this year:

This girl is driving home from LA in a panic bc she found our her entire independent family in Ohio is voting for Trump pic.twitter.com/QBwL4qUfPG — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 3, 2020

This is such an emergency that she’s willing to put off a first date with Paige even though they just reconnected. That’s how serious this is.

Well that's sane and all. https://t.co/mmjFZrrtQf — Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) September 3, 2020

Totally normal and not at all unhinged.

It’s always brutal having to forego a date when there’s a National emergency…pretty sure she just clinched the Ohio swing to Trump. https://t.co/IcXzqJwqCn — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) September 3, 2020

Her lecturing her family why they are wrong all voting for Trump will backfire. This is how you get more Trump. https://t.co/O592lucrka — David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) September 3, 2020

This is hilarious. She’s going to be in tears the entire time. https://t.co/62VJc70f4y — Kron (@Kronykal) September 3, 2020

Maybe her family should stage an intervention with her.