Yesterday, New York Governor and all-around tough guy Andrew Cuomo responded to Donald Trump ordering a review of federal funds going to “anarchist jurisdictions” with a not-so-thinly veiled threat:

This was New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman’s take on it:

Just a “one Queens guy to another threat.”

Trending

Way to journalism, Maggie.

It should be, but then, one “Queens guy” has a (D) after his name and the other has an (R). And we all know what that means.

The Washington Post would be, too:

So much journalisming!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomoDonald Trumpmaggie habermanNew Yorknew york timesQueensthreatWashington Post