It seems that support for Black Lives Matter has waned over the past few months, at least according to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll.

Politico’s Laura Barrón-Lopez “reports”:

NEW: After months of attacks from Trump, support for Black Lives Matter dropped 9 pts from June-now, per Morning Consult/POLITICO poll But on question of who voters trust on public safety, Biden leads 47% to 39% Race relations, Biden leads 19 pt marginhttps://t.co/SjjBXk4Nod — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) September 2, 2020

Did you catch that?

More:

The dip in support for Black Lives Matter, reflected across multiple polls in recent weeks, doesn’t come as a surprise to activists nor Democratic pollsters who expected Republican backlash to the movement’s newfound support. Favorability for Black Lives Matter dropped from 61 percent support in June to 52 percent now, according to the POLITICO/Morning Consult poll conducted Friday through Sunday. “This is the direct effect of the strategy of Donald Trump and Fox News,” said veteran Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher. “The movement to a certain extent, over the last month or so, had been losing ground in controlling the narrative.” The protests were “resoundingly successful” in creating an “inflection point” around racism, Belcher said. But the drop in favorability, he continued, comes as Trump increasingly describes the protests as “violence” and “anarchy,” rather than about police brutality and racial injustice.

So, it’s not the violent rioting and looting and murder that’s hurting the Black Lives Matter movement; it’s Trump pointing out the violent rioting and looting and murder that’s hurting the Black Lives Matter movement.

It's definitely not the looting and rioting that has caused public support to drop. https://t.co/x52VekHhLP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 2, 2020

Of course it’s Trump. It’s not the rioting and looting that they won’t denounce and stop. It’s the Orange Man. https://t.co/AbnRDpWFjx — Tatjana Pasalic (@Tattytats) September 2, 2020

Yes, of course it's the attacks from Trump that eroded the support… not the rioters who have used BLM as a shield for their violence… or the media who has conflated criticism of the rioters with criticism of the BLM movement. https://t.co/tVFNWtVHvi — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) September 2, 2020

Not anything to do with Portland, DC, and Seattle I'm sure — Will "mayo monke" pete (@Timereclaimed1) September 2, 2020

Definitely not.

How about 90+ straight days of rioting and looting…. Just because it isn't covered in the NY times, does mean people aren't hearing about it elsewhere — phreshoneTX (@phreshoneTX) September 2, 2020

i think it was the rioting, looting, and burning everything to the ground that probably had more influence than anything trump said — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) September 2, 2020

Something fiery but mostly peaceful might have a hell of a lot more to do with it than anything the President's said. — Will Campbell (@WillPower555) September 2, 2020

That’s just crazy talk.