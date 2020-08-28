If you tuned into the DNC and the RNC, you may have noticed a few differences in the way they were covered by the media.

But in case you didn’t, Drew Holden has put together a helpful thread about it:

Grab a snack and a comfy chair. There’s plenty to go through:

Trending

If only the media cared about losing credibility.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ABCABC NewsCNNDemocratic National ConventionDNCDrew Holdenmediamedia biasMSNBCnew york timesrachel maddowRepublican National ConventionRNCWashington Post