Now, more than ever, it’s important to remember that we need civility. And who better to remind us than the Principles First™ conservatives at the Lincoln Project?

Dear Daughters, we want so much for you. We want you to grow up in American that believes in you. Free of name calling.

Free of body shaming.

Free of bullying. This is the America we want for you. pic.twitter.com/SRxQwj7yRg — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 27, 2020

Yeah, if there’s anything guys like Lincoln Project luminary Rick Wilson hate, it’s name-calling, body-shaming, and bullying.

That's not fat! That's his power wattle. https://t.co/3b0N1Y8Ltz — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 16, 2019

Kellyanne Conway appears to be wearing a 1978 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders top on CNN right now. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 4, 2017

The arrogance, the dismissiveness, the smug cackling, the accents. If Donald Trump wins re-election this year, I’ll remember this brief CNN segment late one Saturday night in January as the perfect encapsulation for why it happened. pic.twitter.com/8kQ6zN9AZV — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) January 28, 2020

Yes, Rick Wilson’s grifting outfit should definitely tell our daughters how they deserve to be treated.

There got to be like 100s of Rick Wilson tweets hundreds — why (@tumrel) August 27, 2020

We could spend a week collecting them and still not have even scratched the surface.

Hey, remember that time last night when Lincoln Project senior adviser Windsor Mann mocked Kayleigh McEnany’s faith and double mastectomy?

Here’s another for the list pic.twitter.com/jaGxqzj1BB — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) August 27, 2020

So yeah. If it’s all the same to the Lincoln Project, we’ll pass on their vision for America.