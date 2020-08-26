S.E. Cupp didn’t care much for Rand Paul’s willingness to speak at the RNC last night, what with some of the things Paul has said about Trump in the past:

Rand Paul once called Trump a “delusional narcissist,” an “orange windbag” and a “fake conservative.” Now: Trump is “down to earth,” “a normal guy” and he “gets things done.”#RNCConvention — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) August 26, 2020

Is Paul’s about-face the best look for him? No. Is S.E. Cupp in the best position to pass judgment in this situation? No.

Maybe Cupp has forgotten where she works, but Stephen L. Miller hasn’t:

Welp.

What makes it even more awkward is that Cupp doesn’t seem to remember the way things used to be between her preferred presidential and vice presidential candidates.

I thought what people say during a campaign doesn't matter. Just ask Kamala. — Jason D (@iamjasond) August 26, 2020

And this after all the stuff Kamala said about Joe earlier and is now acting like he's a good guy that they ignored. — VCURedskins (@VcuRedskins) August 26, 2020

Kamala Harris once accused Joe Biden of being a racist and said she believed his accusers and yet here we are 🙃 — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) August 26, 2020

Yep. Here we are.