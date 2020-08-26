It’s getting pretty scary out there, between the weather and the COVID19 pandemic. And that’s to say nothing of the violent riots.

Journalist and political scientist David Rothkopf went looking for a common denominator:

A massive hurricane that may be part of an unprecedented hurricane season is bearing down on the Gulf Coast. California is being devastated by some of the worst fires in history. The worst pandemic in 100 years has claimed more than 180K lives. What do these all have in common? — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 26, 2020

CNN analyst Joe Lockhart thought about it for 20 minutes and here’s what he came up with:

Karma? — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 26, 2020

Screenshot, just because:

Helluva guy, that Joe Lockhart.

CNN contributor Joe Lockhart suggests it's "karma" for the Gulf coast to be slammed with a hurricane. this is vile and malevolent conduct. https://t.co/iqRz6yVHBd — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 26, 2020

So, it’s conduct typical of Joe Lockhart, then.

Why are you like this? — Audrey (@oddlesofnoddles) August 26, 2020

What the hell is wrong with you — Jonathan Salama (@JSalama5) August 26, 2020

FFS dude…look at what you've become… — vizz504 (@vizz504) August 26, 2020

Ghoul — TheeAmishMasterJedi (@MrAmishMan) August 26, 2020

