Daniel Dale is a “fact-checker” at CNN. We use the scare quotes because what he actually does can’t really be called fact-checking.

It’s more like advancing liberal narratives by running interference for Democrats.

Hacks like Dale may think that no one’s paying attention to what they’re doing, but as @AGHamilton29 (formerly @AG_Conservative) demonstrates, it’s not difficult to catch then red-handed:

It’s clever because it’s easy to get away with intellectual dishonesty when you’re supposed to be the one holding people accountable for intellectual dishonesty.

But Daniel didn’t hear any false claims!

Trending

Daniel scratches the Dems’ backs, and they scratch his.

Nice work if you can get it.

Ha!

Damn straight, they can. Who fact-checks the fact-checkers?

***

Related:

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale gets fact-checked over Trump and ‘302 great Supreme Court justices’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNDaniel DaleDemocratic National ConventionDemocratsDNCfact checkingliesRepublican National ConventionrepublicansRNC