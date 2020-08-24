Looks like Monday’s off to a running start.

And just in time for the RNC:

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the former friend of Melania Trump who helped produce the 2017 Presidential Inauguration, taped the First Lady making disparaging remarks about the president and his adult children according to two sources. Wolkoff plans on sharing the First Lady’s comments about her family in her forthcoming book “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with The First Lady” which will be published by Simon & Schuster’s Gallery Books on September 1. The news that Wolkoff plans on revealing the First Lady’s comments about the Trump family comes days after the Washington Post reported that the president’s eldest sister Maryanne Trump Barry was taped by her niece Mary Trump saying that she believed her brother had no principles and couldn’t be trusted. It’s unclear what exactly Wolkoff is alleging that the First Lady said about the president and his adult children but two sources familiar with the contents of her book confirmed that she reveals the details in her book including harsh comments about Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter and senior advisor. It’s also unclear if Wolkoff reveals in the book that she was taping her conversations with the First Lady but I’m told by sources that the comments published in the book are based on audiotapes. Mary Trump, the president’s niece, based some of her book on audiotapes but she didn’t reveal that in her book instead sharing the tapes with the Washington Post once they questioned some of what she alleged in the book about the president.

Obviously this is a game changer, because no one has ever alleged that Melania Trump can’t stand her husband.