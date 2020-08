Looking for something that’ll warm your heart today?

Well, the ChiComs have got your back.

Let these little kids show you what “perfect cooperation” looks like:

Let us show you perfect cooperation! pic.twitter.com/dA4eLjGdh2 — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) August 24, 2020

Isn’t that sweet?

Its really Amazing and wonderful… Very tough for other nations to compete with China… — محمد نصیر (@nasirruk) August 24, 2020

WOW….WOW….amazing…🙏🇨🇦❤️ — Barb Haines (@BarbHaines5) August 24, 2020

Wow so amazing — Aliphine Tuliamuk (@AliphineT) August 24, 2020

@Scott_VanGilder this is adorable and amazing. ❤️ — Kelley VG (@PChefKellVG) August 24, 2020

No.

The exclamation point on taking individuality from children you treat as cogs is a nice touch. https://t.co/D6POHLNPKW — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) August 24, 2020

You better cooperate and do it with perfection!! Otherwise… The CCP will punish severely pic.twitter.com/rDLFP6QHlS — lowenghard (@lowenghard) August 24, 2020

Show us what happens when cooperation isn’t quite as perfect.#WeDareYou — The Unknown Tweeter (@AHNastyface) August 24, 2020

*Not in picture, the children who couldn’t withstand the hours of being screamed at to get this right. They’ve been sent to rice paddy fields to continue their education there. — Seany Hide (@SeanyHide) August 24, 2020

This is literally what the villains do to kids in A Wrinkle in Time. pic.twitter.com/1tuAQfDmtR — Travis Ekbom 💣 (@TravisEkbom) August 24, 2020

But it’s children! So it’s adorable!

And if it’s adorable, you know Rex Chapman will be on it:

Is there anything basketball can’t do?

Ah yes. Basketball in China. A truly feel-good subject if there ever was one. https://t.co/8CG3UtJRrK — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 24, 2020

You know it.

Now do the camps where the Chinese govt is committing a genocide against Uighur Muslims — JonathonSnyder (@JonathonSnyder) August 24, 2020

Show the Uyghur camps, Rex. — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) August 24, 2020

The kindergarten kids are also busy practicing basketball there too…. — Limited Edition (@ronyeap) August 24, 2020

But the NBA aside, the Chinese government’s record when it comes to children is … not good.

If they hit 16-20” on the vertical test do they go straight to the iPhone factory, bruh? pic.twitter.com/BXSqpgmXxE — Post Master General Prison Mitch (@MitchMidnight) August 24, 2020

ChiCom propaganda isn’t cute. It isn’t cuddly. It’s not something to celebrate.

It’s creepy and it’s dangerous. And Rex Chapman is helping to spread it.

Heaven help those kids.