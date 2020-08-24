Donald Trump has been formally nominated for President of the United States. Now that he’s gotten that out of the way, he can get back to one of his favorite pastimes: trolling the media.

Trending

Consider CNN firefighter Jim Acosta officially triggered:

Poor Jim’s scribbling feverishly into his diary that Donald Trump will refuse to leave the White House if he loses in November and will never, ever leave the White House.

We’d say that Trump has succeeded in driving Jim Acosta crazy, wouldn’t you?

 

Honestly, we’re not sure what Jim’s even upset about. Twelve more years of Donald Trump would mean that Jim will have lots more opportunities for self-aggrandizing BS. He should be chanting “12 more years!” right along with all those other people.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpJim Acosta