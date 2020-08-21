Democratice governors are gettin’ it done, y’all. Just ask Stacey Abrams:

This is becoming unhealthy. pic.twitter.com/ibFa9qRc5c — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 21, 2020

We’ve heard a lot about how Donald Trump will refuse to accept the results if he loses the election in November.

From the same damn people who maintain that Stacey Abrams is the rightful governor of Georgia and slobberingly indulge Abrams’ own delusions of grandeur and victory.

Hahahaha — Carl Bryan (@fcb_carl) August 21, 2020

Nice set of governors there. — Joey Barretta (@Douglass_1895) August 21, 2020

🎶 One of these things is not like the other

One of these things

Doesn't belong … 🎶 — Leigh 😼🍷🥃🎶🇺🇸 (@Hammock_Cat) August 21, 2020

these people are delusional — Rob (@RobBerretta) August 21, 2020

Is this from the make a wish program? — sunburntpolarbear (@sunburntpolarb1) August 21, 2020

This is like moving into a dorm at a college you didn’t get into. — LGBTQAnon (@panamareddit) August 21, 2020

Democrats are going to be talking about the "Abrams administration" 20 years from now at this point. — Jeff B., now with 50% more annoyingness (@EsotericCD) August 21, 2020

Let her have this — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 21, 2020

Someone needs to let her have it, all right. It’s long past time that her fluffers stop licking her boots and instead force her to acknowledge that she’s every bit the sore loser we know she is.

Why. Won't. She. Go. Away. — Donkter Stonkrespect (@trailerrparkboy) August 21, 2020