If you’ll be in the Chicago area tomorrow and are looking for something to do, Chicago’s Black Lives Matter chapter has a fun activity planned:
I still can't help thinking people assume the below is faked. https://t.co/M3QtbCXT40
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 21, 2020
Oh, it’s plenty real:
NO JUSTICE. NO PEACE. DEFUND THE POLICE#BreakThePiggyBank on August 22 6 pm at Whitney Young HS
Meet us there as we and our comrades demand #DefundCPD #CPACNow #CopsOutCPS pic.twitter.com/szE6psH0CO
— BLMChicago (@BLMChi) August 18, 2020
Check out the 11 demands of @BlkAbolitionChi : pic.twitter.com/US4Vjtj809
— BLMChicago (@BLMChi) August 18, 2020
Sounds like a great time with a great bunch of people.
LOVE this flier
— dee (@eggsovariesy) August 18, 2020
Yeah, what’s not to love about art depicting a police officer as a pig about to be beaten by an anti-cop protester?
The Chicago (@BLMChi) chapter of @Blklivesmatter is promoting a rally "#BreakThePiggybank"; the promo features a protester (?) getting ready to use his sign to whack a pig dressed like a police officer. https://t.co/CEAWVuYIEa pic.twitter.com/9qhODkJRuk
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 20, 2020
You know what would make this event even better? A nudge from Bill Ayers:
Oh. @WilliamAyers (as in Weather Underground Bill Ayers) has retweeted about this same rally:https://t.co/sehU7HXt34 pic.twitter.com/1ZUjcSBISq
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 20, 2020
Because of course.
Also:
As pointed out by @MEH130, this event is being held at a Chicago Public School… pic.twitter.com/QWmxAO22S8
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 20, 2020
Bring the kiddos! Make it a real family outing.
Facebook page for the rally "#BreakThePiggybank" with @blmchi https://t.co/7Sojc7o9p3 pic.twitter.com/k8nukGHZrf
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 20, 2020
Another one of the sponsors, @DecolonizePR. That's quite the symbol:https://t.co/cxDO8tjL2N pic.twitter.com/8w0s3siWkN
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 20, 2020
Protesting police brutality by condoning and glorifying violence. That’s one hell of a flex for the mostly peaceful protesters!
Lovely
— Me (@Barbarish) August 20, 2020
What the hell is wrong with these people? What are they hoping to accomplish? We know what the consequences are. We’ve seen it all before.
— Kalah Love (@KalahD) August 21, 2020