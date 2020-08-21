If you’ll be in the Chicago area tomorrow and are looking for something to do, Chicago’s Black Lives Matter chapter has a fun activity planned:

I still can't help thinking people assume the below is faked. https://t.co/M3QtbCXT40 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 21, 2020

Oh, it’s plenty real:

NO JUSTICE. NO PEACE. DEFUND THE POLICE#BreakThePiggyBank on August 22 6 pm at Whitney Young HS Meet us there as we and our comrades demand #DefundCPD #CPACNow #CopsOutCPS pic.twitter.com/szE6psH0CO — BLMChicago (@BLMChi) August 18, 2020

Yeah, what’s not to love about art depicting a police officer as a pig about to be beaten by an anti-cop protester?

The Chicago (@BLMChi) chapter of @Blklivesmatter is promoting a rally "#BreakThePiggybank"; the promo features a protester (?) getting ready to use his sign to whack a pig dressed like a police officer. https://t.co/CEAWVuYIEa pic.twitter.com/9qhODkJRuk — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 20, 2020

You know what would make this event even better? A nudge from Bill Ayers:

Oh. @WilliamAyers (as in Weather Underground Bill Ayers) has retweeted about this same rally:https://t.co/sehU7HXt34 pic.twitter.com/1ZUjcSBISq — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 20, 2020

As pointed out by @MEH130, this event is being held at a Chicago Public School… pic.twitter.com/QWmxAO22S8 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 20, 2020

Bring the kiddos! Make it a real family outing.

Protesting police brutality by condoning and glorifying violence. That’s one hell of a flex for the mostly peaceful protesters!

