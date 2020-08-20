Did you miss Barack Obama’s tour-de-force performance last night at the Democratic National Convention? Well, then, you missed something glorious.

Jennifer Rubin wouldn’t’ve missed it for the world:

It makes you cry just to remember how an honorable president sounds — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 20, 2020

Obama’s mere presence reminded us of what a dignified, responsible president sounds like. As an ex-president he was there to defend democracy itselfhttps://t.co/TvgmLFMW4w — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 20, 2020

Squee, you guys!

Wow, nicely done — Jim B (@JamesBu49881232) August 20, 2020

You think so? Because from where we’re sitting, it looks like Jen’s unbridled enthusiasm is undermined by the extensive paper trail she’s left behind:

https://t.co/G422jMdWIO — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 20, 2020

Isn’t this fun?

This was more accurate about tonight 👇 https://t.co/A5SvlPHFqH — Chaz Wallace, Reclaiming My Time (@hornetgate) August 20, 2020

And there’s still loads more where that came from.

Behold (via Jerry Dunleavy):

i worry if obama negotiates this poorly w/GOP what about Iran? yowser.. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 7, 2010

i think alot of obama worshippers must be horrified– he had a temper tantrum on national tv and annoyed everyone on both sides of the aisle — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 7, 2010

a reminder of what poor judgment obama showed in his natl. security appointments http://wapo.st/gZ3tPX — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 8, 2011

http://wapo.st/gcBvKv Obama's woe is me routine is wearing thin — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) April 12, 2011

President Obama has ducked, delegated and demagogued http://t.co/xpBimeE — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 17, 2011

national security is always Obama's lowest budget priority http://t.co/fw6nJ86e — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 5, 2012

Obama's big ole mess in China.. http://t.co/oV61mUqA.. anything hard in foreign pol they screw up — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) May 3, 2012

was Obama under-educated? He dosen't know much about a lot of things.. and this time it's an international incident http://t.co/36OnxikD — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) May 30, 2012

There are literally pages and pages of tweets like that. Because Rubin’s just that big a fraud.