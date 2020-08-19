It’s been more than 11 years since Ellen DeGeneres sent this disturbing tweet:

But as we’ve learned, it’s never too late to cancel someone (unless they’re Bill Clinton, maybe). That’s why yesterday, BuzzFeed’s Krystie Lee Yandoli took it upon herself to seek out the employee Ellen was so happy to have brought to tears:

Can’t let Ellen get away with this!

Turns out Krystie should’ve gone through old shows:

Trending

Oops?

Maybe just a little. Looks like someone really wanted to take a ride on the Cancel Ellen train.

Yep. Though at least she posted an update. Suppose that’s something, huh?

Still, though:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: buzzfeedcancel cultureEllen DegeneresKrystie Lee Yandoli