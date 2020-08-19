It’s been more than 11 years since Ellen DeGeneres sent this disturbing tweet:

I made one of my employees cry like a baby on today’s show. Honestly, it felt good. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 5, 2009

But as we’ve learned, it’s never too late to cancel someone (unless they’re Bill Clinton, maybe). That’s why yesterday, BuzzFeed’s Krystie Lee Yandoli took it upon herself to seek out the employee Ellen was so happy to have brought to tears:

if you are this employee, please reach out to me! [email protected] pic.twitter.com/QaVGBCp5RM — Krystie Lee Yandoli (@KrystieLYandoli) August 18, 2020

Can’t let Ellen get away with this!

That she tweeted that was probably a time she did something nice for someone. You could probably go through old shows to find this pretty easily. — Carolyn (@cstampeen) August 18, 2020

Turns out Krystie should’ve gone through old shows:

Update: This tweet was about an Ellen employee named Jeannie Klisiewicz who cried "tears of joy" after getting hired to work on the show https://t.co/AK5q4rU4wk — Krystie Lee Yandoli (@KrystieLYandoli) August 18, 2020

Oops?

Desperate for a story, huh? — Kelly (@Goshdamnkel) August 18, 2020

Maybe just a little. Looks like someone really wanted to take a ride on the Cancel Ellen train.

She gave a gift to the employee .. WTF is this — mo chroi (@mochroi30) August 18, 2020

Damn good reporting. — Jason (@JFrank3375) August 19, 2020

That’s about par for the buzzfeed course — Mike The Mad Scientist (@MadMikeOfficial) August 19, 2020

Yep. Though at least she posted an update. Suppose that’s something, huh?

Hey, at least there was an update. Slightly better than I expected from Buzzfeed tbh. — Al Sadius (@Alsadius) August 19, 2020

Still, though: