Oh look, everybody. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has something to say about COVID. We’d better listen to him:
COVID is NOT over.
At best it’s half time.
You don’t call it a win at half time no matter the score.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 19, 2020
Beg your pardon, Governor? We couldn’t hear you over the sound of you patting yourself on the back.
— Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) August 19, 2020
So, the other night when Cuomo said that COVID is a “metaphor,” he apparently meant “sports metaphor.”
Checked the score, and you're drafting first. https://t.co/v6Mjj1dXBV
— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) August 19, 2020
And he’s damn proud of it, too.
you’ve already written a book celebrating your deadliest-in-the-nation COVID response https://t.co/6yjEFkazJD
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 19, 2020
So perhaps your book is a bit premature?
— Mark Yarm (@markyarm) August 19, 2020
You write a book on your win at half time though? Ok
— Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) August 19, 2020
YOU HAVE BEEN ON A VICTORY TOUR AND LITERALLY WRITING A BOOK ABOUT YOUR SUCCESS!
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 19, 2020
…you took a victory lap at the DNC and now have a book coming out about it. https://t.co/8Rr4WilnUV
— Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) August 19, 2020
PERFECT TIME TO WRITE A BOOK ABOUT "LESSONS LEARNED," IDIOT. cc @karol https://t.co/zFvFAjP3VU
— Liz Mair (@LizMair) August 19, 2020
He really is something else.
Are you hoping to make your book into a series?
— Jessica (Fletcher) O’Donnell (@heckyessica) August 19, 2020
I guess this means the book is getting a sequel! https://t.co/Rc4liQqIEE
— Patrick Hedger (@PatHedger18) August 19, 2020
Buckle up, New York.
I mean it is over for a fair number of senior citizens.
— Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) August 19, 2020
He's so happy he gets to kill more people. https://t.co/iZ6saWDlu2
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 19, 2020
This f*cking guy …
You're such scum
— Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) August 19, 2020