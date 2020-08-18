You may have heard that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — amazing guy that he is — somehow found time when he wasn’t busy dooming elderly nursing home residents to die to write a book about his bold leadership during the COVID19 crisis.

New: Gov. Cuomo on Oct. 13 will publish a book on the pandemic, “American Crisis” pic.twitter.com/7hYhD73AuK — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) August 18, 2020

Is there anything that man can’t do? Besides take responsibility, of course.

Well anyway, Mary Katharine Ham, for one, is really looking forward to it. She even has a plum spot all picked out on her bookshelf:

I’m gonna put Andrew Cuomo’s book on responsible COVID responses on my shelf right next to Carole Baskin’s book on marital conflict resolution. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 18, 2020

It’s the perfect place!