Last night, the Luv Guv himself, Andrew Cuomo, made an appearance at the DNC. As Twitchy told you, Cuomo managed to raise even some reliably liberal eyebrows when he said “COVID is just a metaphor.”

Thing is, he wasn’t finished being awful. He also made this jaw-dropping pronouncement:

“For all the pain and all the tears, our way worked,” Cuomo declared in his five-minute speech. “And it was beautiful.” https://t.co/6MTMDbHnI3 — Debra J. Saunders (@debrajsaunders) August 18, 2020

Watch:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on his coronavirus response: "Our way worked. And it was beautiful" Only five countries in the world saw more COVID deaths than the state of New York pic.twitter.com/OSEuovMMze — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 18, 2020

Beautiful? Did the definition of “beautiful” change and the dictionary forgot to tell us?

We’re dying to know.

Takes from last night after sleeping on it:

1. How do they not refilm Michelle Obama after the Kamala Harris pick?

2. The entire Cuomo speech was a disaster, top to bottom. Coronavirus is a metaphor, “European Virus” and “our way worked and it was beautiful” is just wow. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) August 18, 2020

So which is it for Cuomo? He blames Trump for coronavirus in general, but then brags about “our way” in New York being “beautiful.” — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 18, 2020

New York has more deaths from Covid than California, Texas and Florida combined https://t.co/hMpxq52up0 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 18, 2020

As someone who does EMS in New York, it was NOT beautiful. It was horrifying and traumatizing and I think three EMTs so far have committed suicide from the trauma they endured. Anyone calling that beautiful is either a monster or criminally stupid. Cuomo is both. — unruly kulak, striped edition (@robo_tabby) August 18, 2020

Almost Orwellian. I see Cuomo producing another poster in Socialist Realist style: "It was beautiful." https://t.co/WC6rB0vWVx — John Fund (@johnfund) August 18, 2020

"Our way worked. And it was beautiful." -Andrew Cuomo His way was LITERALLY allowing seniors to die alone. And allowing the virus to spread to other states. This is disgusting. What a monster. https://t.co/aCVl1O6VbP — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 18, 2020

He really is gross.

Andrew Cuomo's self-congratulatory routine is more infuriating than his actual coronavirus response. Plenty of leaders did poorly but only one has engaged in incessant autofellatio over how well he did. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 18, 2020

The fact that Andrew Cuomo continues to be celebrated by the media at large and hailed as a hero by Democrats should be shocking. Except we know how this works, so it’s hard to be shocked anymore.

It just doesn’t stop pic.twitter.com/CIFAt5E3jP — CEO Of Horny and Depression (@TLGDoesThings) August 18, 2020

It never does.