Last night, the Luv Guv himself, Andrew Cuomo, made an appearance at the DNC. As Twitchy told you, Cuomo managed to raise even some reliably liberal eyebrows when he said “COVID is just a metaphor.”

Thing is, he wasn’t finished being awful. He also made this jaw-dropping pronouncement:

Watch:

Beautiful? Did the definition of “beautiful” change and the dictionary forgot to tell us?

Trending

We’re dying to know.

He really is gross.

The fact that Andrew Cuomo continues to be celebrated by the media at large and hailed as a hero by Democrats should be shocking. Except we know how this works, so it’s hard to be shocked anymore.

It never does.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomocoronavirusCOVIDCOVID19Democratic National ConventionDNCNew York