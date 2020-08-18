Modern-day feminist heroes are joining hands in solidarity today to protest Donald Trump’s decision to posthumously pardon Susan B. Anthony. See, not only was Susan B. Anthony a racist advocate of forced birth, but if she were alive today, the last thing she’d want is to be pardoned. Because that would undermine her WHOLE point!

Susan B Anthony’s WHOLE point was to get arrested. She wanted that conviction. https://t.co/a8E16ePogg — Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) August 18, 2020

But if Jennifer Palmieri’s “ackshually” wasn’t convincing enough, Katie Hill’s should do the trick:

Susan B. Anthony did not want to be pardoned. She was very pointed about this. Not until all women had full equality (which we still don’t have). She said instead she would “urge all women to… the old revolutionary maxim that ‘Resistance to tyranny is obedience to God.’” — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) August 18, 2020

And another thing:

Women definitely don’t want women who paved the way for future women to be recognized for paving the way for future women.

Take it from Katie Hill, who really knows what women want.

Still not convinced Hill knows what she’s talking about? Well, there’s a simple solution:

Last thing… if you want to learn more about Susan B. Anthony and the movement for suffrage, check out my book: https://t.co/ORuWcrhNkr. 🙂 — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) August 18, 2020

Honoring Susan B. Anthony isn’t female empowerment; buying a sexual predator’s book is!