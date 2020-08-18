Bobby Jindal pointed out this afternoon that DSA darling AOC being given just 60 seconds to speak at the DNC is probably a good thing for Democrats:

AOC, whose skin is thicker than anyone’s we know, found a way to make lemonade out of Jindal’s jab. Unfortunately, she had to put on her tinfoil hat to do it:

OK, first of all, the person AOC roasts most of all is herself. She reveals her own ignorance and willingness to lie and gaslight on an almost-daily basis, and it’s only an almost-daily basis because she occasionally goes on vacation.

And second of all, speaking of a willingness to lie, that’s exactly what AOC is demonstrating here. The GOP is not trying to “sabotage” people’s medicine, votes, etc. This isn’t about protecting democracy; it’s about scaring people into voting for your batsh*t agenda.

AOC is a bad person and she should feel bad. Too bad she won’t. Not as long as she keeps getting YAS KWEEN’d.

The Queen has lied to your faces.

Seriously. For someone who claims to hate Donald Trump so much, she sure does take after him.

