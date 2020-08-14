When CNN’s Chris Cillizza isn’t busy not rooting for a side, he enjoys spending his time flexing his fact-checking muscles.

And he apparently does both of those things equally well:

Say it with me: Absentee ballots and mail-in ballots are the same thinghttps://t.co/AKGtue1j0t pic.twitter.com/vOZ7gi0ixT — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) August 14, 2020

Cillizza writes:

The thing about Trump’s claim is that it’s, well, totally wrong. There is absolutely no difference in the process of obtaining an absentee ballot and voting by mail. It’s the same thing.

Other than the fact that they’re not the same thing, absentee ballots and mail-in ballots are totally the same thing.

GP Narrator: The law says you are wrong. https://t.co/EoF1I2vdZu — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 14, 2020

No, Chris — Mostly Peaceful Spider-Ken (@SpiderKenX) August 14, 2020

….but they aren't. — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫 (@dgoldwas) August 14, 2020

Ok, but they’re not. — Jill (@11MyJam) August 14, 2020

They are not!! Wow — Cat (@CATNAPPER2020) August 14, 2020

Say it with me- No they’re not — Russ (@Russhiker) August 14, 2020

Does Chris Cillizza actually consider actual facts when he decides to fact-check something?

Untrue in my personal experience. I had to prove who I was when I picked up the ballot, give a reason for being out of town and return the ballot in person. — Random Guy 6464🖍 (@bob32ski) August 14, 2020

I have voted absentee a few times. It is not the same as mail-in. Conflating the two is gaslighting. — Bicycle Boy (@mcandrus) August 14, 2020

Except they’re not. Voters request an absentee ballot. Mail-in ballots are sent out like a Valpak coupon to everyone registered to vote, whether they intend to vote or even live at that address. — Daniel Wolter™️ (@DJWolter) August 14, 2020

Well, if you’re gonna get all technical …

Fact check: Wrong — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) August 14, 2020

No. They are not. But one party really, really wants us to believe they are. pic.twitter.com/JtzV4qpjud — Dodd (@Amuk3) August 14, 2020

This is factually wrong. Great fact check, yo. https://t.co/tfpIzcYyK7 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 14, 2020

No . This is a lie & you know it. — GaPeach🍑 (@nicoledurmire) August 14, 2020

Say it with us: Chris Cillizza is a hack.

Cillizza walking into the office… pic.twitter.com/xKpbHINjIr — Jordan (@JordanLethal) August 14, 2020