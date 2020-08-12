It should come as a surprise to absolutely no one that the highly principled Lincoln Project is super-stoked about Joe Biden choosing Kamala Harris as his running mate:

So it should also come as a surprise to absolutely no one that Rick Wilson is doing some memory-holing today.

What sorts of pre-Trump era tweets, Rick?

Good Lord LOL.

To be fair, it’s hard to keep track.

Rick is definitely a joke.

Heh.

Never fails.

