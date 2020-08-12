It should come as a surprise to absolutely no one that the highly principled Lincoln Project is super-stoked about Joe Biden choosing Kamala Harris as his running mate:

So it should also come as a surprise to absolutely no one that Rick Wilson is doing some memory-holing today.

LOL the Twitter Javert squad thinks pre-Trump era tweets mean anything today. Good Lord lol. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 12, 2020

What sorts of pre-Trump era tweets, Rick?

LOL Rick Wilson has now deleted this. https://t.co/bPaDd2afec — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 12, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Dana from Mass to Maine (@DRMartin_Maine) August 11, 2020

Good Lord LOL.

"LOL do they not realize I was making money from an entirely different grift back then?" pic.twitter.com/KF1AYZjXky — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) August 12, 2020

To be fair, it’s hard to keep track.

Rick is definitely a joke.

Fk! He has a tweet for everything😂😂 — Jake McCann 🐘 🇺🇸 (@jake_siggrid) August 11, 2020

There's always a Wilson tweet. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) August 11, 2020

“There’s always a tweet” but for Rick — wew (@cowe56) August 11, 2020

“There’s always a tweet”

– R.Wilson — Brad Slager: Me, Gerard, Bourbon, and Poor Choices (@MartiniShark) August 12, 2020

Heh.

It's pretty amusing watching these unprincipled hacks getting burned by their own matches. https://t.co/tOPvA6O1JW — Beorn (@Beorn2000) August 12, 2020

I love how every thing the Lincoln Project tweets, can backfire 😂 — мαυrιcιo (@maugua4) August 11, 2020

Never fails.