For some bizarre reason, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo seems to be under the impression that he’s got a moral leg to stand on when it comes to the fight against COVID19.

Wear a mask. The right way. Sometimes three inches makes all the difference. pic.twitter.com/EZRGJUzd9z — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 12, 2020

Three inches makes the difference in other places, too. — Vanessa King (@manhattancanuck) August 12, 2020

You know this is going to be taken out of context immediately, right? — ArmadilloTrek💙🐝🏳️‍🌈 (@kevinsbowser) August 12, 2020

This…is making me blush 🤭😉 — Becky Kaufmann (@Beckyk63) August 12, 2020

🤣🤣🤣😅He knows what he’s doing — Kimberly Watkins (@PriestessAutumn) August 12, 2020

Unlike Tom Nichols, we’re not mind-readers, so we can’t say for sure whether Cuomo was actually going for a football analogy or attempting some shameless sexual innuendo (if we had to pick, we’d go with the latter, because obviously). What we do know is that no one should be taking COVID19 advice from a guy who refuses to take responsibility for facilitating the virus’ spread, not to mention the body count of thousands of elderly nursing home patients.