As Twitchy told you, yesterday, Rob Reiner covered himself in Resistance glory by greeting Donald Trump’s tweet about possibly delivering his nomination acceptance speech at Gettysburg:

We have narrowed the Presidential Nomination Acceptance Speech, to be delivered on the final night of the Convention (Thursday), to two locations – The Great Battlefield of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and the White House, Washington, D.C. We will announce the decision soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

Trump brilliantly narrows down the location of his acceptance speech. Either break yet another law and do it at the WH, or do it at Gettysburg and celebrate your devotion to White Supremacy. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 10, 2020

Reiner was apparently out sick on the day they covered Gettysburg in school.

In any event, if you thought his latest little Resistance binge was over, well, you thought wrong:

Trump’s BFF announces a Covid vaccine. Trump should honor him by taking the first dose then start working at a meat packing plant. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 11, 2020

What Reiner is referring to is Vladimir Putin claiming that Russia has registered a COVID19 vaccine:

BREAKING: Vladimir Putin says Russia has registered the world's first Covid-19 vaccine, and discloses that one of his own daughters has already received it https://t.co/7TGqkllZBx pic.twitter.com/stAq4aUPz4 — Bloomberg (@business) August 11, 2020

And now, Rob is reminding everyone that the Left are the nice ones by hoping that Trump gets COVID19.

Yeah, there’s nothing funnier than fantasizing about a politician you don’t like contracting a potentially fatal virus.

GP Why is the Left so angry about everything? Like literally *everything*? https://t.co/tpX6NDGI6X — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 11, 2020

Keeps them busy, we guess.