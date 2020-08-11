As Twitchy told you, yesterday, Rob Reiner covered himself in Resistance glory by greeting Donald Trump’s tweet about possibly delivering his nomination acceptance speech at Gettysburg:

Reiner was apparently out sick on the day they covered Gettysburg in school.

In any event, if you thought his latest little Resistance binge was over, well, you thought wrong:

What Reiner is referring to is Vladimir Putin claiming that Russia has registered a COVID19 vaccine:

And now, Rob is reminding everyone that the Left are the nice ones by hoping that Trump gets COVID19.

Yeah, there’s nothing funnier than fantasizing about a politician you don’t like contracting a potentially fatal virus.

Keeps them busy, we guess.

