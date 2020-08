Chicago’s going to hell in a handbasket, thanks in no small part to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s solid leadership and firm grasp of priorities.

This was obviously a planned and semi-coordinated event that then spread via text/word-of-mouth. Appalling. https://t.co/kr6qEhzS4K

I don't think people who aren't in Chicago realize how nuts this is. The area that that got "flash-mob" looted yesterday is the absolute heart of the commercial/tourist downtown. They targeted the high-end stores intentionally. This is lawlessness on a wild-West level scale. — Jeff B., now with 50% more annoyingness (@EsotericCD) August 10, 2020

Where is Chicago leadership right now? Why is Lori Lightfoot more concerned w/breaking up gay get-togethers on the lakefront than w/preventing our jewel of a downtown from being destroyed by opportunists who literally were celebrating a pretextual excuse to steal free stuff? — Jeff B., now with 50% more annoyingness (@EsotericCD) August 10, 2020

Read this, from the Chicago Tribune. Jesus f***ing wept. pic.twitter.com/1AsaoTRLXU — Jeff B., now with 50% more annoyingness (@EsotericCD) August 10, 2020

And when this kind of crap is too much for even Jesse Jackson, you know it’s gone waaaaay too far:

This act of pillaging, robbing & looting in Chicago was humiliating, embarrassing &morally wrong. It must not be associated with our quest for social justice and equality. #DrKing, #MedgarEvers & #JohnLewis, our martyrs, cry together in shame. #StopTheViolence #SaveTheChildren pic.twitter.com/UxTJYVq51l — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) August 10, 2020

We can’t believe we’re saying this, but he’s right. At least about this.

Wow!

I can't believe that Jesse spoke up. — Honda Driver (@HondaDriver13) August 10, 2020

Given his history, we’re shocked to see him condemn this violence so forcefully. But these days, you’ve got to take what you can get.

I’m heartbroken over the looting of our beautiful city. Chicago is my heart. — Sue (@smcjmb) August 10, 2020