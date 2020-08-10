Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently gifted us with another white-hot economics take:

Billionaires need the working class. The working class does not need billionaires. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 8, 2020

Those of us with even a rudimentary understanding of how things work know that … that’s not how any of this works.

So, naturally, Tom Arnold thinks it’s brilliant. And not only that, but he thinks that if you don’t think it’s brilliant, you’re probably just some uneducated rube from Texas.

Conservative tweeter Jason Howerton was one of many who called AOC out on her latest pithy display of ignorance:

The dumb is so intense I’m almost at a loss for words https://t.co/PldUy6AqaX — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 9, 2020

And Tom Arnold stepped in to defend her honor:

Don’t feel too dumb @jason_howerton You’ll always be at a loss for words when @AOC speaks because she went to college and you live in Texas. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 9, 2020

Get it? Because Texans are dumb and don’t go to college and therefore can’t even begin to understand AOC’s genius.

Well, that says a lot more about higher education than you think. — Reclaiming My ThunderTime. (@Cory_Thunder) August 10, 2020

yes texas doesn’t have prestigious colleges https://t.co/7E6Yv9XqJf — Jessica (Fletcher) O’Donnell (@heckyessica) August 10, 2020

Gee isn’t it kind of wrong to classify all people from Texas as dumb? Love that tolerance, Tom. — 💫🇺🇸JustCallMeSparkly💫🇺🇸 (@sparkly91717) August 10, 2020

Maybe Tom’s the one who needs to be educated.

For the record:

I went to Texas state to party and she makes me feel like a damn Rhodes Scholar. https://t.co/3j2x4Ys4Cd — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 10, 2020

Heh.

I believe @jason_howerton went to college too. Pesky details. Berating someone for where the live is awfully elitist of you, Tom. Especially since Californians are moving to the great state of Texas in droves….. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) August 10, 2020

Seriously.

I’ll take “Things Tom Arnold wouldn’t say to your face” for a $1000 Alex. — chad (@cowboyChadTex) August 10, 2020

Oh, there’s no way he’d say it to Howerton’s face. Or to any Texan’s face.

OK, now I'm unsure which was the dumbest. The comment from @AOC or @TomArnold — Ben D. Ciones (@BenDCiones) August 10, 2020