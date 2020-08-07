Things are about to get awkward for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

BREAKING: Gov Cuomo says NYS schools will be OPEN statewide for in-person learning #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/O0xiZAXEWB — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) August 7, 2020

127 of NY’s 749 school districts have yet to submit plans for 2020-2021 school year #nbc4ny — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) August 7, 2020

State MUST sign off on each school district’s plan before opening #nbc4ny — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) August 7, 2020

Gov Cuomo says decision to re-open is based on low infection rate in the state's 10 regions #nbc4ny — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) August 7, 2020

Gov Cuomo on schools “If any state can do it … this state can do it because we’ve been smart since day 1” #nbc4ny — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) August 7, 2020

Gov Cuomo wants each school district to post distance learning plan and testing and tracing plan by the end of next week #nbc4ny — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) August 7, 2020

He wants to get those schools back open as soon as possible!

How the turntables …

Y’all ready?

He wants our children dead. https://t.co/efdZh8gC10 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 7, 2020

That’s how this works, right?

And here's Dr. Fauci: "The default principle should be to try as best you can to get the children back to school." https://t.co/gFMAFcBmaW | Your move, teachers staging 'die-ins'! https://t.co/Azk9DUoMB5 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 7, 2020

Waiting to see how media spins following @POTUS recommendations into bold leadership by Gov Cuomo. — Lawrence Kiedrowski 🇺🇸 (@LKiedrowski) August 7, 2020

Can’t wait to see all the Democrats flock to the side of opening schools being the right choice now that their savior is moving in this direction. — Jared Latchford (@Jaredlatchford) August 7, 2020

Oh so suddenly, in-person learning is safe? Excited to see how all the journos will handle this one. https://t.co/z80pRXKGYU — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) August 7, 2020

Good luck, folks. I am confident @DrewHolden360 has receipts ready for when everybody does a 180 on school reopenings. https://t.co/lqbAImU5ef — Tyler Grant (@TyGregoryGrant) August 7, 2020

We’re already quivering with antici … pation.