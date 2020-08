Remember that bizarre “COVID Mountain” prop Andrew Cuomo unveiled in late June?

Remember how he followed that up a couple of weeks later with an even more bizarre poster?

Here is a high res version of the Cuomo pandemic poster he unveiled today. pic.twitter.com/3LlcewnuOV — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) July 13, 2020

Well, would you believe it gets more bizarre still? Because it does.

Cuomo’s been selling these things.

New bathroom art for life pic.twitter.com/nr8bOX8XLi — Matt Berman (@Mr_Berman) August 1, 2020

And lucky folks who decided to purchase one have apparently been receiving some interesting correspondence from the Luv Guv:

Andrew Cuomo's office is sending out thank you emails to people who bought the Coronavirus Mountain poster and it's honestly unbelievably on brand. This one to the purchaser, @ARStrasser: pic.twitter.com/vR8up84dGz — Matt Berman (@Mr_Berman) August 6, 2020

Our muscles hurt from cringing so hard.

What even is that?

"Excelsior!" Does he think he's Stan Lee? 😆 Also, [email protected] is a terrible email. — B (@BCamTX) August 6, 2020

Yes. Yes it is.

Just a deeply weird guy. https://t.co/hEGb0o4Mkg — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 6, 2020

That’s putting it mildly.

extremely trumpian move — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) August 6, 2020

But Cuomo’s a hero or something.